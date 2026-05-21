Mercury dips in city, Shivajinagar records 36.3 deg C max temp

Pune: The city, which had been reeling under heat hovering around the 40-degree mark for several days, reported a considerable fall in daytime temperatures on Wednesday as westerly winds blew in moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, bringing much-needed relief across parts of western and central Maharashtra. At least six weather stations in the region recorded below-normal daytime temperatures, indicating the possible beginning of pre-monsoon weather activity over the state.

Pune reported a considerable fall in daytime temperatures on Wednesday as westerly winds blew in moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, bringing much-needed relief across parts of Maharashtra. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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In the city, the Shivajinagar observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees below normal. The Lohegaon observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Pune, Nashik, Satara, Solapur and Kolhapur also registered below-normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

The changing pattern of the westerly winds typically results in cloudy skies, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorm activity.

“The city is likely to experience mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening hours. Thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and very light rain is likely till May 26,” said S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune.

Weather experts said the temperatures in central Maharashtra are also expected to remain on the lower side over the next few days due to continued influence of westerlies and increasing moisture incursion over the region.

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