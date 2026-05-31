Methanol mistaken for ethanol? Probe points to fatal mix-up behind Pune hooch tragedy

Investigators probing Pune’s hooch tragedy suspect that a fatal mix-up between methanol and ethanol may have triggered one of the region’s deadliest incidents of illicit liquor poisoning that claimed 16 lives.

According to state excise department sources, prime accused Yogesh Wankhede allegedly procured methanol instead of ethanol. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Ethanol and methanol are two very different types of alcohol. Ethanol is the safe, consumable alcohol found in popular alcoholic beverages like whisky, rum, vodka, gin, and country liquor. Methanol, on the other hand, is a highly toxic industrial chemical used in solvents, fuels, and manufacturing. Medical experts warn that even small quantities can cause blindness, organ failure and death.

According to state excise department sources, prime accused Yogesh Wankhede allegedly procured methanol instead of ethanol due to a lack of knowledge about the chemicals used in liquor manufacturing.

A senior excise official associated with the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Wankhede intended to procure ethanol but may have mistakenly ordered methanol.

“Ethanol is the primary alcohol used in alcoholic beverages and is commonly used as a raw material in the liquor industry. Investigators believe he may have mistakenly ordered methanol instead of ethanol, and that error ultimately cost several lives,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Wankhede allegedly lacked both formal education and technical knowledge of chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Wankhede allegedly lacked both formal education and technical knowledge of chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a strong possibility that he did not understand the difference between the two chemicals, which may have led to this tragedy,” another official said.

The toxic chemical was allegedly mixed into illicit liquor that was later distributed across several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Shortly after consuming the liquor, victims reported symptoms including vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties and loss of consciousness. Many were rushed to hospitals, but 16 people died from suspected methanol poisoning while several others remain under treatment.

A Nashik-based distillery owner, requesting anonymity, said, “There is a possibility that the accused intended to purchase spirit or rectified spirit but ended up procuring methanol. He may have planned to mix rectified spirit with country liquor for distribution.”

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“Since both ethanol and methanol are clear, colourless liquids with similar names, untrained individuals can confuse them. However, chemically and toxicologically they are completely different substances,” he added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the liquor was allegedly manufactured by Radheshyam Prajapati, a suspected repeat offender involved in illegal liquor production, at Uruli Kanchan. The liquor was then allegedly handed over to Wankhede, who managed its transportation and distribution.

State excise commissioner Atul Kanade said, “The illicit liquor was manufactured by Prajapati at Uruli Kanchan. To increase its potency, Wankhede allegedly mixed methanol with it, filled 24 drums of about 35 litres each and distributed them in Dapodi, Phugewadi and Hadapsar. We arrested him on Thursday and seized 18 drums of the poisonous liquor to prevent further casualties.”

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Officials suspect methanol-laced liquor was sold in Hadapsar, Chaturshringi, Dapodi, Kondhwa and other parts of Pune.

According to excise department sources, the liquor reached Phugewadi through Wankhede’s network, where Karnail Singh Virk and his son Gurmangat Singh Virk allegedly supplied it to local vendors through an informal distribution network operating from their residence.

The investigation has also turned towards the procurement of methanol, which Wankhede obtained by citing his perfume business when the supplier questioned him, the officer said.

Under the Poisons Act, the sale and storage of methanol are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA Pune, said, “Methanol cannot be sold without verification of the purchaser. Violations can attract imprisonment ranging from six months to one year under the provisions of the Poisons Act.”

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FDA officials said methanol can legally be supplied to laboratories, educational institutions and industrial units, but only after verification of the purchaser’s credentials and documentation.

“Prima facie, it appears the accused may have used forged documents while purchasing the chemical. The matter is under investigation, and further facts will emerge,” an FDA official said.

According to FDA officials, there are 103 authorised methanol dealers in the Pune division. Any sale without proper verification or licensing attracts penal action, including imprisonment. Officials also said the online sale of such hazardous chemicals remains a grey area, with existing regulations lacking specific provisions.

“There is ambiguity regarding the online availability of such substances. However, after this incident, the government may consider issuing clearer guidelines on the sale and distribution of hazardous chemicals,” an FDA officer said.

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Investigators are now examining the entire supply chain to determine how the methanol was procured, whether mandatory verification procedures were followed and if suppliers failed to exercise due diligence. Police are also probing whether other members of the illicit liquor network were aware that methanol had been used in the manufacturing process.

Senior officials said the tragedy underscores the dangers posed by the illegal liquor trade, where unregulated production methods and the absence of quality checks can have catastrophic consequences.