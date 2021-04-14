Migrant labourers continue to leave Pune city after new restrictions

PUNE Major chaos was witnessed at the Pune railway station on Wednesday, as migrant labourers rushed to leave the city after the strict restrictions were announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

The police had already barricaded the entry for vehicles into the railway station premises causing many to walk a distance towards the main entrance.

“We are allowing only those with confirmed tickets and no one on the waiting list are allowed,” said Deepali Farad, ticket checker.

“Most of the crowd is for the long-distance special trains like that going to Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Danapaur,” she said.

Manoj Jhawar, railway public relations officer (PRO), said, “The railways have made special provisions for migrant labourers, and announced more long-distance trains to Danapur which covers Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, then a train to Gorakhpur, Bhagalpur and Lucknow. To streamline the process this year, the Railways have allowed only confirmed ticket travellers, there are no general tickets and people have to be at the station 90 minutes before the train journey so that there is no panic situation.”

The train to Patna at 9 pm is in demand and some of the passengers have reached as early as 4pm. Kisan Kumar is travelling to Patna, but he reached the station at 4 pm from Talegoan.

“I have managed to get a ticket and didn’t want to risk getting stuck in curfew hence reached early only to find out that I am not allowed on to the platform hence I am sitting here outside on the footpath,” said Kisan.

Suraj Yadav, a machine welder, is waiting to go to Satna in Jabalpur. “I came from my village about a month ago, when my contractor called me and now I am going back as there is no work and my contractor has no money to pay me.”

Sakina Sheikh is travelling with four children to Jhansi. “My husband was working in a hotel, but with this lockdown announcement, we are all going back to my hometown, my husband did not get a ticket, so he will come by another train.”

Many of the passengers have been found staying within the premises for two days, waiting until their ticket gets confirmed. Some go without food, but few people managing the two-wheeler stand and rickshaw drivers bring them food. “We find it difficult to see young kids and families all waiting for confirmation at the station, so we help out with food for the night, although the police don’t allow them to be there for long,” said one of the workers at the stand.