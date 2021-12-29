Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Milind Ekbote, Kalicharan Maharaj, others booked for making 'provocative' speeches in Pune
pune news

Milind Ekbote, Kalicharan Maharaj, others booked for making ‘provocative’ speeches in Pune

According to police, a program was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 to mark the occasion of the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The accused made statements that could incite people and hurt religious sentiments
Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:48 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Khadak police registered a case against religious leaders Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi organisation, Kalicharan Maharaj and others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a public program held in the city last week.

Ekbote is one of the main accused in the Bhima-Koregaon riots case and had been arrested by the rural police on charges of instigation and delivering inflammatory speech ahead of the bicentennial celebrations of the battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Policeman Somnath Dhage said, an FIR was registered on Tuesday at Khadak police station.The police took cognizance of the inflammatory video clip which went viral on the social media and initiated criminal probe into the act.

According to police, a program was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 to mark the occasion of the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The accused made statements that could incite people and hurt religious sentiments.

The other accused booked in the case have been identified as Mohanrao Shete, Deepak Nagpure, Nandkishore Ekbote and Digendra Kumar.

RELATED STORIES

Kalicharan Maharaj had been booked by the Madhya Pradesh Police recently for his provocative and derogatory utterances against Mahatma Gandhi. A section of the state legislators had demanded that he be booked under relevant sections of carrying out anti-national activities. The city police in their complaint stated that the accused had made derogatory utterances regarding Christian and Muslim communities.

