Military Intelligence busts multi-state cyber fraud

PUNE

The Southern Command’s Military Intelligence (MI) recently captured notorious cyber fraudster Sanjeev Kumar from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. He was then probed in a collaborative operation by police teams from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan, and Military Intelligence Pune. Police raids in the Mewat, Nuh, and Deeg areas resulted in the arrest of nine more cyber criminals.

The module included experienced cyber criminals who had been active for a long time. Many FIRs and police complaints have been filed against the gang for duping innocent individuals by appearing as Army personnel.

The module identified their victims via online house renting and other services and gained their trust by using modified identity documents of serving Army personnel Deepak Bajrang Pawar, which allowed them to easily gain the trust of victims.

The module used an efficient way of duping in which they will make a nominal payment of a few rupees. They would then pretend some technical concerns and ask victims to share OTPs or scan QR codes, which will result in the reverse transfer of funds from the victims’ accounts.

So far, several forged Military Identity/Canteen Cards, PAN, Adhar Cards, over a dozen mobile phones, 206 SIM cards, and 7 laptop computers have been recovered during raids at several locations in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.