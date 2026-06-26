Pune: The public health department directed all government and private hospitals empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPAY) that do not perform organ transplants to register with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Registry Centre (NTORC).

Bhopal, Inndia - Nov 18, 2016: Liver being transplanted from MY hospital Indore to Siddhanta Red Cross Superspeciality Hospital, where the organ is scheduled to be transplanted to a patient. This is the first liver transplant in the state. The 42-year-old donor was declared brain dead by MY Hospital doctors on Thursday afternoon, after which he was shifted to CHL hospital for organ retrieval.(Photo by Chandresh Mathur)

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The directions were issued by public health minister Prakash Abitkar during a one-day workshop on the newly introduced hub-and-spoke model held in Pune on Thursday.

Health officials said registering non-transplant hospitals with NTORC would enable timely identification and referral of brain-dead donors, helping patients on the transplant waiting list receive organs more quickly.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Pune Division, and the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune. It was attended by doctors, medical officers, and healthcare workers from the government and 150 private hospitals across the seven districts of the Pune division.

Dr Sachin Jadhav, officer on special duty to the public health minister, said Maharashtra has made significant progress in organ transplantation, but there is a need to substantially increase deceased organ donation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Many hospitals do not perform organ transplants, but they regularly treat critically ill patients. If these hospitals register with NTORC and identify potential brain-dead donors, more patients waiting for life-saving organs can benefit,” Jadhav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many hospitals do not perform organ transplants, but they regularly treat critically ill patients. If these hospitals register with NTORC and identify potential brain-dead donors, more patients waiting for life-saving organs can benefit,” Jadhav said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune division, said the hub-and-spoke model would improve coordination between hospitals and ensure that potential organ donors are not missed.

“The objective is to create an integrated network where every hospital, irrespective of whether it performs transplants, contributes to deceased organ donation. Better coordination, timely referral and proper counselling can significantly improve organ donation rates in the state,” Pawar said.