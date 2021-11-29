Minor booked for sexual assault of 4-year old in Chikhali

PUNE A 12-year-old boy was booked by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident allegedly happened on November 15 around 4:30pm in the 12-year-old’s house located in the vicinity of the child’s house.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the child’s mother at Chikhali police station on Saturday.

The boy allegedly lured the child into an isolated corner by offering money to buy a chocolate, according to the complaint.

The mother of the child claims that she caught the 12-year-old in the act.

“The mother saw it and raised an alarm. However, she discussed the issue with her husband and they came to lodge a complaint yesterday (Saturday). The girl was sent for medical examination and so was the boy. Now the defenition of sexual assault has become more exhaustive, therefore, we have regsitered a case,” said Assistant police inspector Toufik Sayyed who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 376(i)(j) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 5(m), and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Chikhali police station.

