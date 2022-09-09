Missing girl from Amravati found in Satara

A 19–year-old girl who went missing from Amravati on September 6 was found at the railway station in Satara on Wednesday, according to Pune railway police.

The girl’s parents had registered a missing complaint on Tuesday after she left home without informing anyone. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivrai Kulkarni and Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana alleged that it is a case of “Love Jihad”.

Sadanand G Wayse-Patil, superintendent of police, railways, Amravati, said, “Acting on the information, we initiated search operations and rescued her from Satara railway station. A team is on the way to Amravati to hand her over to parents.”

Aarti Singh, police commissioner, Amravati city, said, “As per the girl’s initial statement, she was fed up with her parents’ harassment and left the home. She was not accompanied by anyone.”

Police had detained a man suspected to have been responsible for the girl’s disappearance.

Earlier, Rana creates a ruckus at police station in Amravati over the case.