MIT researchers develop hydrogen from sugarcane juice 

The MIT-WPU researchers have developed a hydrogen production process using sugarcane juice and microorganisms, a sustainable alternative that also converts CO₂ into acetic acid. This eco-friendly method aligns with India’s Green Hydrogen Mission and can be a game-changer for the sugar industry. This project proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy (MNRE) for funding. (HT)

The project is led by researchers Sagar Kanekar, Bharat Kale, Anand Kulkarni, prof Niraj Topare, Santosh Patil, Dev Thapa, Biswas and Ratnadip Joshi.

As per the information given by the research team, the university has developed a unique process to generate hydrogen from sugarcane juice using microorganisms, which also convert carbon dioxide into acetic acid, making it more sustainable. A patent has already been submitted for this technology. This project proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy (MNRE) for funding.

Dr Bharat Kale, emeritus professor and director of Material Science [COE]s said, “The university’s bioprocess operates at room temperature using sugarcane juice, seawater, and wastewater, contributing to global efforts to reduce hydrogen costs to $1/kg. We are seeking industry partners for lab-scale development and eventual technology transfer.”

“The work on hydrogen storage is also in progress using Metal-Organic Framework (MOF). The MOFs for hydrogen storage and CO2 capture have been focused on intensely. The university aims to support industries in scaling up the technology, which could be commercially viable within a year,” said Sagar Kanekar.