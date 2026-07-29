MMC registration row deepens as allopathy, homoeopathy bodies harden stand

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Mumbai, India – 08 July 2026: Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra Hasan Mushrif arrived at Vidhan Bhavan during the Maharashtra Monsoon Assembly Session, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, 08 July 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The standoff over granting Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) doctors holding a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) intensified on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government deferred a decision, with allopathic and homeopathy associations sticking to their opposing positions and warning of statewide protests.

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A high-level meeting chaired by medical education minister Hasan Mushrif ended without any directions to the Maharashtra Medical Council to begin registrations. Instead, the minister told both sides that the government would announce its stand on the issue on Wednesday after examining all legal and administrative aspects.

The registration process for eligible CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners was expected to begin on July 27. However, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) did not initiate the process, leaving hundreds of doctors waiting outside its Mumbai office while uncertainty over the long-pending issue continued.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra state, held a press conference in Mumbai where it reiterated its opposition to granting MMC registration to CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners. The briefing was led by IMA state president Dr Santosh Kulkarni, state secretary Dr Vikrant Desai and state treasurer Dr Amol Geete, along with former MMC office-bearers and representatives of allied medical organisations.

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{{^usCountry}} Representatives of Central MARD, the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), the Medical Student Network (MSN), and the IMA Junior Doctors Network (JDN) also extended support to the IMA’s stand, citing they would jointly decide their next course of action after the government announces its decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives of Central MARD, the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), the Medical Student Network (MSN), and the IMA Junior Doctors Network (JDN) also extended support to the IMA’s stand, citing they would jointly decide their next course of action after the government announces its decision. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMA delegation later attended the meeting at Mantralaya along with representatives of the Homeopathy Association, Central MARD and interns’ associations. During the meeting, the Homoeopathy Association demanded immediate MMC registration for CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners, while the IMA urged the government not to proceed until the Bombay High Court decides the matter. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 14.

On the other hand, the CCMP Homoeopathic Doctors Association, Maharashtra, maintained that the issue had remained unresolved for years despite legislative changes made in 2014, which authorised CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners to prescribe modern medicines after completing the prescribed training.

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The association claimed that more than 12,000 eligible doctors across Maharashtra are awaiting MMC registration, affecting their professional practice and employment opportunities.

Dr Balkrushna Gaikwad, state president of the CCMP Homoeopathic Doctors Association, Maharashtra, said, “More than 12,000 eligible doctors have been waiting for MMC registration despite fulfilling all legal requirements. Doctors from across Maharashtra waited outside the MMC office throughout the day hoping the registration process would begin. If the government does not initiate registrations immediately, we will launch an indefinite protest outside the MMC office from Wednesday and intensify the agitation across Maharashtra,” he said.

Allopathic doctors, however, stated that any decision before the High Court’s verdict would be premature.

Dr Atharva Shinde, president of Central MARD, said, “We have requested the government to wait until the Honourable high court issues its orders. MARD strongly opposes any proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council registration to BHMS practitioners. If the government proceeds with the registration, MARD, along with IMA and other supporting medical organisations, will be compelled to launch statewide protests. If required, this may also include complete withdrawal of outpatient and emergency medical services,” he said.

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Dr Vinky Rughwani, president of the Maharashtra Medical Council, said, “Today’s meeting was significant because representatives of both sides participated for the first time. However, the medical education department has not issued any specific directions to the council. Once the government communicates its decision, we will immediately begin the registration process in accordance with those directions.”