MNGL launches mobile medical van in Pune

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) launched a medical mobile van which will conduct free cancer screenings in the city.

The facility will help identify cancer in the initial stage. Various equipment has also been installed in the van to detect cancer among women, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The initiative was undertaken under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Along with cancer tests, various blood tests will also be done in the mobile van, said officials.

Kumar Shankar, managing director MNGL, said, “The facility will help identify cancer in the initial stage. Various equipment has also been installed in the van to detect cancer among women. Our main target is slum areas.”

MNGL director Rajesh Pande said, “The aim to launch this facility is to detect cancer in the initial stage as it will help save lives.”