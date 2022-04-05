MNS city chief opposes Raj’s tirade against mosque loudspeakers
PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray spoke of countering the ‘azaan’ (call for Muslim prayer) from loudspeakers atop mosques with Hanuman Chalisa. Thackeray had made the statement during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on Saturday and had asked the state government to shut down loudspeakers used by mosques to call out for prayers.
However, this statement did not resonate well with party workers in Pune. The party’s city unit president, Vasant More, has denied to act on Thackeray’s instructions.
“Though I am the party’s city unit chief, I am also an elected representative in the PMC from Katraj-Kondhwa area. These areas have a sizeable Muslim population and I have maintained good relations with all the communities. After Thackeray’s announcement, the Muslim residents inquired if I would also agitate on this matter as the holy month of Ramzan has begun. I will not protest with the party on this issue,” said More.
With More having difficulty to follow Thackeray’s instructions due to the sizeable Muslim population in his ward, he cannot put his views in front of the party chief. “I am a small worker and cannot request the party to rethink its stand. I am known for my developmental works for the community. If I want to be re-elected, I cannot do anything. However, the MNS has other leaders in Pune and other state-level leaders will take a unanimous decision about it.”
Muslim leaders quit party
Charging MNS with attaining a communal approach rather than a developmental one, one of its Muslim leader, Majid Shaikh, who is the branch head of MNS in Pune ,on Tuesday resigned from the party citing that the political stand of the party’s chief Raj Thackeray has changed.
Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena’s vice-president Shaibaz Punjabi also resigned from the party over Thackeray’s statement.
More said, “I would visit the homes of these office bearers and request them to withdraw their resignation.”
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics