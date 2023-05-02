MNS city chief’s son receives death threat

Pune:

The incident left the young boy frightened and angered, forcing his mother to file a complaint with the Kondhwa police station.

On Monday evening, the 16-year-old son of MNS City Unit Chief Sainath Babar was allegedly harassed and threatened by a woman residing in the Eleganza Phase 2 building on NIBM Road Kondhwa.

According to the victim’s mother, Aarti Sainath Babar, the event occurred as Babar’s son was playing with other youngsters in the society.

The accused woman has been identified as Hawa Khan, who allegedly mistreated Babar’s son Aansh and threatened him with punishment if he continued to play in society. The incident left the young boy frightened and angered, forcing his mother to file a complaint with the Kondhwa police station.

As a consequence of the complaint, police filed a non-cognisable offence (NC) charge against the accused woman. The case is currently being investigated by the police.

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrator.

Reacting to the development, MNS leader and former corporator Sainath Babar said, “As per my information, the accused woman was allegedly carrying a gun, so we thought it was important to lodge a police complaint to avoid further mishaps and maintain law and order situation.’’

