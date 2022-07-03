Model creates ruckus at Pune-based hotel, held

Pune police on Friday night arrested a 28-year-old Bengali model for creating ruckus at a hotel in Wadgaonsheri. The accused woman abused police officials and she even bit one of the woman police personnel while she was being taken to the police station.

According to Police, the accused is a resident of Andheri, Mumbai and had come to Pune for an audition. As per a police complaint registered by police constable Parvin Sheikh, the accused had booked a hotel room in the Wadgaonsheri. However, after checking in to the hotel, she was not happy with the room standard and asked the owner to refund the money. An argument between the hotel owner and accused escalated further and the hotel owner called the police to intervene.

The Damini Squad of the Pune city police reached the spot and tried to convenience the accused.

Investigation officer, Manjusha Muluk said, “The accused woman abused Damini squad members and she even bit one of the woman police personnel while she was being taken to the police station. Later on, she also abused police personnel on duty and stripped herself naked at the police station.”

A case has been registered at the Vimantal police station of Pune city under sections 353, 332, 427 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).