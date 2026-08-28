Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a broader sporting ecosystem in India, urging young people to explore disciplines beyond the country’s traditional strengths and contribute ideas to build a stronger sports culture.

Modi pitches specialised sports ecosystems across districts

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Modi was speaking virtually to students and young sports enthusiasts at the Khelo India Dialogue organised by MY Bharat at Ajinkya DY Patil University, Symbiosis International Deemed University, TJ College and Vishwakarma University in Pune ahead of National Sports Day on August 29.

Highlighting India’s limited participation across Olympic disciplines, Modi said the country needed to develop expertise in sports where it had historically had little representation. He cited India’s coastline and mountains as opportunities to promote surfing, sport climbing and winter sports.

He said every district could put itself on the global sports map by developing specialised sporting ecosystems based on its geography and strengths.

“The government will extend support and walk shoulder to shoulder with you in it,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} With the 2036 Olympics in mind, Modi said the government would undertake a national talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the 2036 Olympics in mind, Modi said the government would undertake a national talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising that sports were about more than medals, Modi said participation builds discipline, resilience, confidence and personality. “Sports centres are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than PlayStations.”

Modi also highlighted career opportunities in sports technology, equipment design, medicine, nutrition, psychology and analytics. He said regular participation in sports could also help young people stay away from substance abuse.

Citing para athletes including Sheetal Devi, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil and Nitesh Kumar, Modi said their achievements had inspired families and changed perceptions about adversity and ability. He also referred to centenarian athlete Fauja Singh as an example of the benefits of physical activity.

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Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol and sportspersons Heena Sidhu, Sharvari Shende and Rutuja Bhosale also interacted with students on discipline, determination and perseverance.

The event concluded with a Nasha Mukti pledge, with participants pledging to stay away from drugs and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Modi extended his advance wishes to the youth and sporting community ahead of National Sports Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.