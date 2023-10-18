Moisture incursion leads to increase in the minimum temp in Pune

Pune: According to India Meteorological Department officials, moisture incursion and partly cloudy weather have caused an increase in temperature in Pune.

As per the IMD data, In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was higher by 2.1 degrees than the normal temperature in the Shivajingar area, while in Lohegaon, it is higher by 3.3 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)

The city which was experiencing above-normal temperatures for the last 10 days is now also experiencing an increase in the minimum temperatures as well. This condition will continue for the next 3-4 days, IMD officials said.

At the same time, the increase in relative humidity and trapped heat at nighttime is adding to uncomfortable weather in Pune city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather and Forecasting Division, IMD Pune said, “ Under the influence of a Western Disturbance that had passed through North India recently, some atmospheric systems formed in part of Rajasthan and some other northern states. These systems brought moisture to Maharashtra, at the same time the cloud cover formed over the state including Pune, has restricted the heat reflection from the soil into the atmosphere. This combined situation has led to an increase in temperature.”

The city will continue to experience an increase in temperature for 3 to 4 days, from the first week of November, as moisture will start depleting from the atmosphere, the real heat feel will start to decrease and citizens will experience a reduction in heat, said Kashyapi.

