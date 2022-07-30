Monkeypox no major threat: Dr Shashank Joshi

Covid has disrupted our lifestyle and there has been an increase in cardio-metabolic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, said Dr Shashank Joshi, endocrinologist, diabetologist and member, Maharashtra Covid task force.

He said that there is no major threat of monkeypox in India though mild and mini outbreaks cannot be ruled out.

Dr Joshi was speaking at the National Conference on Reproductive Endocrinology (NCRE) 2022 organised by Pune Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (POGS) on Saturday.

He said that as per a medical report in 2017, there were around 4 million diabetes-related deaths around the world and in 2019 the count touched 6.8 million.

“We need to change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases. We must eat food less, slowly and on time and indulge in physical activities like Yoga and exercises,” said Dr Joshi.

“We are done with Covid but people working in healthcare and private workspaces should take precautions,” he said.

