PUNE: The southwest monsoon began withdrawing from Maharashtra on October 3, with the withdrawal line reaching Pune, marking the city’s earliest monsoon retreat since 2014. The withdrawal comes without a significant final spell of rainfall, leaving the state with a 17% rainfall deficit at the end of the four-month monsoon season.

Southwest monsoon began withdrawing from Maharashtra on October 3, with the withdrawal line reaching Pune, marking the city’s earliest monsoon retreat since 2014. (HT FILE)

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The southwest monsoon began withdrawing from India on September 19 and reached Gujarat on September 23, after which the process remained largely stalled until October 2. Withdrawal resumed on October 3, advancing significantly across central India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon withdrew from the remaining parts of north India, the whole of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on October 3.

The IMD said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from Maharashtra, with rainfall activity weakening and dry conditions setting in across several parts of the state. Maharashtra is expected to remain largely dry over the next few days.

The withdrawal reached Pune five days earlier than the previous earliest retreat recorded on October 8, 2023, and seven days ahead of last year’s withdrawal on October 10.

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{{^usCountry}} The withdrawal line passes through Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri in Vidarbha, Parbhani in Marathwada, Baramati and Pune in central Maharashtra, and Harnai and Ratnagiri in Konkan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The withdrawal line passes through Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri in Vidarbha, Parbhani in Marathwada, Baramati and Pune in central Maharashtra, and Harnai and Ratnagiri in Konkan. {{/usCountry}}

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The monsoon has completely withdrawn from Mumbai and Raigad, while its withdrawal from Pune is currently partial.

Humidity, clear skies push mercury above normal

Pune and adjoining areas are experiencing hot and humid conditions, with daytime temperatures around 3°C above normal. While minimum temperatures remain close to normal, atmospheric moisture is adding to the heat feel.

Pune city on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C, 3.5°C above normal, and a minimum of 21.1°C. At Lohegaon, the maximum temperature was 35.4°C, 4.1°C above normal.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said clear skies are allowing direct solar radiation to reach the surface, pushing up daytime temperatures. Atmospheric moisture is also contributing to the higher heat feel, he said.

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The conditions are likely to continue for the next three to four days in Pune, he said.