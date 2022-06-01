Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Monsoon to be above normal in Maha: IMD
pune news

Monsoon to be above normal in Maha: IMD

Weather scientists noted that the monsoon may reach the southern part of Maharashtra by around June 5
Motorist seen on road during rain at Pune station on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted an ‘above normal monsoon’ for Maharashtra. Rainfall in June is also likely to be in the normal range. Weather scientists noted that the monsoon may reach the southern part of Maharashtra by around June 5 but its progress across the state is likely to be delayed.

Speaking during an online press conference, Mrutunjaya Mohapatra, director-general meteorology (DGM), IMD, said that the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around June 5. “The progress of the southwest monsoon will be slow and so, we have not yet predicted the exact date. However, many parts of the state will start getting good pre-monsoon rainfall,” he said. He added that the monsoon season – which is from June to September - will be above normal.

“According to various weather forecasting models, it is clear that during the monsoon season, the rainfall in central India, which includes Maharashtra and Pune, will be normal or above normal. The weather department has also updated the monsoon forecast for India. As a result, over central India, IMD has forecasted that the monsoon will be 106% of the long period average (LPA). Whereas for India, the monsoon will be 103% of the LPA,” said Mohapatra.

RELATED STORIES

For the month of June, rainfall in Maharashtra will be normal to above normal, Mohapatra added. “Maximum and minimum temperature during the month of June will be below normal in many parts of Maharashtra. The weather is likely to remain pleasant in most parts of the state,” said Mohapatra.

He added that overall, the monsoon over the rainfed region of India is likely to be good, giving respite to farmers. “The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the monsoon core zone, which consists of most of the rainfed agricultural regions, is most likely to be above normal that is more than 106% of LPA,” said Mohapatra.

Weather in Pune

According to IMD, Pune city has reported a pre-monsoon rainfall deficient by 44.3 millimetre from March 1 to May 31. During this time, Pune city has reported just 1.9 mm rainfall.

“Very light rainfall is likely in Pune city on June 1 and June 2 along with thunderstorms and lightning. After that, the sky will remain cloudy in Pune,” said IMD officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP