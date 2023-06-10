Monsoon to reach some parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs; clear weather likely in Pune

The southwest monsoon continued to progress in some more regions in the country despite storm cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The conditions are favourable for its further advancement and in the next 48 hours monsoon is expected to cover some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and some parts of Sikkim, said officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 3 mph. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

KS Hosalikar, head, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune, said, “The monsoon has advanced in some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of South West Bay of Bengal, entire parts of East Central Bay of Bengal and most parts of northeastern states on Saturday.

“The conditions are favourable for its further advancement in some more parts of the country and it is likely to reach some parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Vineet Kumar, a former IITM scientist, said, “The monsoon is expected to remain weak at least till June 20. According to IMD data, this season (June 1-10 ) India received 13.9mm of rain on average which is 60.9% below normal.”

Meanwhile, a very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 3 mph. It lies over about 700 km west-northwest of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 580 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 890 km south of Karachi. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and is likely to move north-northeastwards during the next 24 hours and then gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent 3 days.

Hosalikar said, “Initially, the cyclone is likely to move North-North Easterly in the next 24 hours and then change its path to North-North Westerly, maintaining the same intensity till 14 June. Thereafter it will slow down. “

Meanwhile, a warning has been issued to coastal areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. These districts are expected to receive strong winds in the next 24 hours and the sea will be rough during this time. The administration is on high alert and an advisory has also been issued for fishermen and offshore and onshore Industries. The administration has suspended the fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea till June 15.

There will be no cyclone impact on other areas of Maharashtra. In Pune, the sky is expected to be mainly clear in the next few days.

On Saturday, 35.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature was recorded in the Shivajinagar area, while the minimum temperature was recorded as 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Pre-monsoon showers in district

While the city area of Pune is experiencing hot and humid weather. Many areas in the districts experienced pre-monsoon rains in the last 48 hours. In Lonavla 47.5 mm of rainfall was recorded by IMD, similarly in Bhor tehsil 32.5 mm of rainfall was recorded.