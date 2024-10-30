More than one candidate in fray from both alliances in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha

Pune: As the elections approach, constituencies like South Solapur, Shrirampur, Paranda, Morshi, Bhandara, and Digras are poised for internal showdowns, with multiple candidates from allied parties gearing up to the assembly contest. The efforts are on from the leadership of each party to resolve the issue and ask one of its candidates to withdraw nomination before the November 1 deadline. As elections approach, constituencies like South Solapur, Shrirampur, Paranda, Morshi, Bhandara, and Digras are poised for internal showdowns, with multiple candidates from allied parties gearing up to the assembly contest. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In South Solapur, a significant constituency in western Maharashtra, which has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Subhash Deshmukh clinched victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing formula, the Congress announced former MLA Dilip Mane as its candidate. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) added complexity to the race by issuing AB forms to Amar Patil.

Mane voiced his frustration, stating, “All pre-poll surveys show me ahead of the other candidates. I don’t understand on what basis our alliance partners are demanding this seat.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut responded, “Congress announced a candidate for Solapur South even though we had already fielded our own. I consider this a typing mistake by Congress,” adding that the confusion over the South Solapur seat would soon be clarified.

The pattern is mirrored in Shrirampur, where Congress leader Lahu Kanade defected to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and secured a Mahayuti ticket. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also issued AB forms to former MLA Bhausaheb Kambale. While Shrirampur has traditionally been a Shiv Sena stronghold, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP claimed the seat and nominated Kanade to oppose Congress’s Hemant Ogale. Kambale affirmed his intent to file, saying, “Senior leaders asked me to file my nomination papers, and I will do so on Tuesday.” Kanade stated, “Ajit Pawar inducted me into the NCP and handed me the AB forms. On Tuesday, in the presence of state president Sunil Tatkare, I will file nomination.”

In Paranda, an important constituency in Marathwada’s Dharashiv district, traditionally held by the Shiv Sena, the passing of Shiv Sena MLA Dyneshwar Patil led the UBT faction to nominate his son, Ranjit Patil. The NCP (SP) countered with Rahul Mote, who promptly filed his nomination. Local MVA supporters are concerned about potential divisions and have appealed to senior leaders for guidance as they face Sena’s cabinet minister Tanaji Sawant.

From Pandharpur, the Congress has fielded Bhagirath Bhalke against Anil Sawant of NCP (SP), while in Sangola, Deepak Aba Salunkhe of Shiv Sena (UBT) will fight against Babasaheb Deshmukh of Peasants and Workers Party of India even as both the parties are in alliance.

Similarly, from Miraj, Sena (UBT) filed Tanaji Satpute against Mohan Wankhande from the Congress.

From Ashti in Beed district, BJP filed MLC Suresh Dhas against Balasaheb Ajabe from NCP.

From Anushkatinagar, NCP filed Sana Mailk against Avinash Rane of Shiv Sena.

Similar tensions are emerging in Bhandara, where the Congress nominated Puja Thakkar, while Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Narendra Pahade, creating conflict in the constituency of the state Congress head. Digras, another Shiv Sena bastion, saw former state Congress president Manikrao Thackery enter the fray while Sena (UBT) appealed with candidate Pavan Jaiswal.

In Morshi, sitting MLA Devendra Bhuyar joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, securing candidacy from Pawar. However, BJP has fielded Umesh Yawalkar, both awaiting possible withdrawals.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It’s true we cannot accommodate all leaders in every seat. Given the number of aspirants, friendly fights may occur in some Mahayuti constituencies.”

Political analysts are watching closely to see if senior leaders can resolve these alliance complications or if these “friendly fights” will persist, potentially impacting voter sentiment across key constituencies.