The residents of Moshi on Monday demanded a permanent solution to long-pending issues related to the Moshi garbage depot as well as strict action against those responsible for the recent mishap at the waste-to-energy plant that led to the death of nine people; said officials. A meeting was held with the residents, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, and mayor Ravi Landge on Monday during which, the residents submitted a written letter with detailed demands to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Also present were standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne, law committee chairperson Sujata Borate, and local elected representatives. The meeting was convened amid growing public concerns over safety after the accident that claimed lives and revived questions over the waste-to-energy plant’s functioning and its impact on the locals.

Residents said that the waste-to-energy facility had affected the health and quality of life of the people living in the area. (PTI)

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The residents’ major demand was a long-term solution for the future of the Moshi garbage depot. Residents said that the waste-to-energy facility had affected the health and quality of life of the people living in the area, and urged the civic body to implement lasting measures to address environmental and public health concerns. They sought resolution of several pending civic issues stating that basic infrastructure and public amenities had been neglected for years.

The residents urged the civic administration to initiate strict legal action against the officials, agencies and company responsible for the recent mishap. They also demanded immediate financial assistance to the families of those who had died, free medical treatment for the injured, and a government or civic job for one eligible member from each of the families affected by the tragedy. The residents said that the tragedy should not be viewed as an isolated incident but as a consequence of long-standing concerns over public safety, environmental pollution and civic accountability with respect to the garbage depot.

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{{^usCountry}} Landge said that ensuring justice for the victims and addressing the concerns of Moshi residents would remain the civic body’s priority. “The families who lost their loved ones deserve justice. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for the incident. The administration must also address the long-pending issues raised by Moshi residents and ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Landge said. The municipal commissioner reviewed the demands and directed the concerned departments to examine them and initiate appropriate action. He said that the administration will work on civic and environmental issues raised during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Landge said that ensuring justice for the victims and addressing the concerns of Moshi residents would remain the civic body’s priority. “The families who lost their loved ones deserve justice. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for the incident. The administration must also address the long-pending issues raised by Moshi residents and ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Landge said. The municipal commissioner reviewed the demands and directed the concerned departments to examine them and initiate appropriate action. He said that the administration will work on civic and environmental issues raised during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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