Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune

A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade (32), a resident of Wagholi.

“The deceased worked as a gardener. The accident took place when he was on his way to the office. As per initial investigation, we suspect due to heavy rains his motorcycle skid and the truck ran over him,” said police sub-inspector Vishal Patil. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but succumbed to serious injuries.

Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.