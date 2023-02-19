Moving ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya’ now in Pune

The ‘Moving Museum’ initiative of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai, has now been brought to Pune by Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency.

On Saturday, two fully-equipped buses of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai, were brought to Dhayari and parked in the DSK Vishwa marketing office premises and Majestic Venice Society. Sule personally visited Majestic Venice Society and supervised the activity. Khadakwasla (city) president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kaka Chavan, office-bearers and workers of the NCP, and students and their parents were present on the occasion.

The school children and their parents made good use of the Mahashivratri holiday and gave a very good response to the ‘moving museums’. The buses are air-conditioned and equipped with interactive demo kits, audio-visual resources, and digital media tools. They also have ramps for disabled persons. Most importantly, they replicate the Mumbai museum’s experience in terms of artefacts, information and do-it-yourself activities.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai, is among the country’s premier museums on art, archaeology and natural history. It houses over 70,000 historical and other artefacts from India and abroad. On January 10, 2022, the museum completed 100 years of its existence.

Meanwhile, Sule thanked the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai and their team for the initiative, saying that efforts will be made to take the moving buses to various places in Pune.