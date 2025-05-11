MP Murlidhar Mohol faces flak for comparing response to terror attacks

A political row has erupted between leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after minister of state for civil aviation and Pune Member of Parliament (MP) Murlidhar Mohol posted a message on social media criticising the Congress over its response to terror attacks. In his post, Mohol compared the reactions of the BJP and Congress governments following past terror strikes. (HT FILE)

In his post, Mohol compared the reactions of the BJP and Congress governments following past terror strikes. The timing of the post—amid heightened tensions following the recent terror attack in Jammu and the war-like situation—drew sharp criticism, with Opposition leaders accusing him of politicising a sensitive national issue.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar strongly objected to the post, saying, “It is unfortunate that a senior leader like Murlidhar Mohol is indulging in politics during such a critical time when all parties are united in supporting the Indian Army and the government’s stand against Pakistan. Even the Opposition has extended full support, but Mohol chose to take political credit instead.”

The Congress also hit out at Mohol. Pune city unit president Arvind Shinde wrote a letter to the minister, challenging him to a public debate on the performance of Congress and BJP-led central governments. Shinde said, “During the Congress rule, India decisively defeated Pakistan multiple times. It was the Congress that made the Indian Army self-reliant and established key training institutions. We are ready to debate the record of the Congress and BJP governments on any platform of Mohol’s choice.”

Meanwhile, the BJP defended Mohol, stating that the minister’s remarks were based on facts. The party also criticised Rohit, pointing out that despite Mohol not having a traditional political background, he has risen to a ministerial post through merit. “Rohit should refrain from lecturing Mohol on politics,” a BJP spokesperson said.