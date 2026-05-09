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MP Nilesh Lanke admitted to Pune hospital; condition stable

NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Nilesh Lanke was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Friday after his health deteriorated

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nilesh Lanke was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Friday after his health deteriorated. Doctors said his condition is stable and is under observation.

NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Nilesh Lanke was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Friday after his health deteriorated. (HT FILE)

Lanke, MP from Ahilyanagar, had been undergoing treatment in his home district for the past two to three days after complaining of health issues. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Pune on Thursday and admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic around 11.30 am on Friday.

According to sources, Lanke is currently admitted to ICU-3 and is undergoing treatment. Doctors initially indicated pleural effusion as a concern, while also noting symptoms of viral fever and dehydration.

“Lanke has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic with viral fever and dehydration. He has been admitted for observation and is currently stable. The medical team is carrying out the necessary procedures and further evaluation,” said Dr Prachee Sathe, director of ICU at Ruby Hall Clinic, under whom he is being treated.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / MP Nilesh Lanke admitted to Pune hospital; condition stable
Home / Cities / Pune / MP Nilesh Lanke admitted to Pune hospital; condition stable
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