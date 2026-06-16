MPCB, fisheries dept inspect Indrayani River following fish kill

Following the massive fish kill reported in the Indrayani river at Dehu, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and state fisheries department conducted a joint inspection of the affected site on Sunday, June 15. A large number of fish were found dead in the river near Dehu on Saturday, June 14, raising concerns among local residents and environmental activists over the deteriorating water quality of the Indrayani river, and the growing environmental pressures on the river ecosystem. (Hindustan Times)

Officials from both sides visited the site to assess the situation and gather evidence.Samples of the river water and dead fish have been sent for detailed laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause of the incident. The findings of the tests are expected to provide clarity on the extent of river pollution and the environmental conditions that led to the fish die-off.

Navnath Avtade, sub-regional officer of the MPCB, said that the board has proposed legal action against the Dehu Municipal Council over the issue of river pollution. “Water samples have been collected for further investigation and we have proposed to our head office to issue a legal action notice to the Dehu Municipal Council regarding the issue of river water pollution,” he said.

A large number of fish were found dead in the river near Dehu on Saturday, June 14, raising concerns among local residents and environmental activists over the deteriorating water quality of the Indrayani river, and the growing environmental pressures on the river ecosystem. According to preliminary observations, multiple factors appear to have contributed to the fish kill. Officials suspect that reduced water flow in the river, discharge of untreated sewage, and a subsequent drop in dissolved oxygen levels created conditions unsuitable for aquatic life. Authorities also noted that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recently removed bund plates as part of the ongoing Bhama-Askhed water supply scheme works. This significantly reduced water retention and flow in the river, resulting in stagnant conditions. Combined with the inflow of sewage, the reduced flow is believed to have caused a sharp decline in dissolved oxygen levels, ultimately leading to the fish die-off.

The Indrayani river holds immense religious and cultural significance, particularly for devotees visiting Dehu and Alandi. Officials said further action will be taken once the laboratory reports are received and the exact cause of the incident is established.

Environmental experts have repeatedly highlighted the need for improved sewage treatment and sustained river flow to protect the health of the Indrayani river. Local residents have also demanded immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.