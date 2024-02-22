MPCB issues closure notice to pharmaceutical unit involved in drugs case

PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a closure notice to the Kurkubh-based factory from where drugs worth several thousand crore were seized on February 20. MPCB issues closure notice to Kurkubh-based factory after drugs were seized on February 20. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The board cited that, the said unit was manufacturing the product which was not permitted in the clearance provided by the board.

In a big anti-narcotics action, the Pune city Police seized over a total of 1,100 kg of MD drugs worth ₹2,200 crores from ‘Earth Chem Laboratories’ a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in MIDC Kurkumbh.

The Kurkumbh MIDC area falls under the jurisdiction of MPCB’s Pune regional office. The unit is required to get consent from the regional office to set up the unit and also needs to fulfil the requirement to prevent any violation with regards to the environment i.e water and air pollution.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer from MPCB, said, “The board has issued a closure direction against the company. We have also issued directions to concerned authorities to stop the water and electricity supply to the company.”

The pharmaceutical unit was involved in manufacturing 25 various categories of products that include, medicine for Covid-19, mental health, TB, blood pressure, painkillers, and others.

Learning about the illegal activity carried out to manufacture narcotic drugs, the MPCB officials on February 21 visited the said unit and accordingly submitted the legal action proposal.

The officials reported that the unit failed to achieve zero liquid discharge as per consent conditions. It also did not provide the details of the types of products manufactured at plot no. A-70, MIDC Kurkumbh.

Based on this, the board issued closer notice for the unit under the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for non-compliance with norms and causing water and air pollution in the environment.