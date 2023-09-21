MPCB to monitor noise levels at 18 locations in Pune during Ganesh festival

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will now monitor noise levels at 132 locations across the state in the light of growing number of complaints regarding noise pollution. The board issued a notification on Wednesday, saying the programme would take place in 27 municipal corporations for 24 hours.

The monitoring exercise will be conducted as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s norms. The board has allotted ₹ 18,57, 900 for five days of monitoring across the state. (Wikimedia Commons/Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notification, a private firm has been given the contract to carry out a noise level monitoring exercise during the Ganesh festival.

A total of 132 locations which is finalised by the regional offices of the board have been selected for noise monitoring by Ashwamedh Engineers & Consultant Company.

The monitoring exercise will be conducted as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s norms. The board has allotted ₹18,57, 900 for five days of monitoring across the state.

The exercise will mainly be conducted on September 22, 25, and 28 in different zones including residential, commercial, industrial, and silent zones.

The monitoring will be done on five days including September 19, 20, 22, 25, and 28. Although the notification was issued on Wednesday, the work order had already been issued earlier this month, the monitoring was done on September 19 and 20, said official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The format has been prescribed by the board and noise records will be taken at each station in both day and night time.

In Pune, the board has finalised 18 locations for noise level monitoring. The city has the second highest locations followed by Mumbai where noise records will be taken at 25 locations.

In Thane, the records will be taken at 8 points while in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur 5 locations have been finalised in each city.

In the rest of the cities, 3 locations have been finalised.

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “As a part of standard practice, the noise monitoring exercise will be conducted by the MPCB. We have finalised 18 locations in the city that comprise all four zones. The noise level on immersion day is a major point of concern as there will be significant use of both loudspeakers and dhol-tasha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The team from the said firm will be conducting this activity while all support will be provided by the board,” he said.

The MPCB expects the final records within three days of the exercise, and they will be submitted to the head office in Mumbai. “The required action will be taken after the submission of the report,” said Shinde.

Apart from the Ganesh festival, the board also mentioned noise monitoring exercises during the Diwali festival for three days. It will be carried out by the same consultation company, as mentioned in the government notification.