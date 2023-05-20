MPCB to restart its Star Rating Programme to evaluate industrial pollution

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is all set to restart its Star Rating Programme, which was shut due to technical reasons in the year 2019, to evaluate industrial pollution. The board has begun the collection of primary data, said an MPCB official.

The sectors include cement industries, chemical industries, metal works, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, sugar industries, and distilleries. (HT PHOTO)

The Star Rating Programme was launched on World Environment Day in June 2017 to rate large industrial plants based on their emission.

This five-star rating system gives one star to those industries causing more pollution and five stars to those who pollute the least. Earlier, 414 industries across 11 sectors in Maharashtra were covered under this programme. The sectors include cement industries, chemical industries, metal works, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, sugar industries, and distilleries.

Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune said, “The board will soon restart the Star Rating Programme. Currently, we are collecting the industrial data required for the programme. After that, the ratings will be declared as per the emission level. Industries which are having a higher emission level will be penalised according to the norms. We will also issue guidance to industries on how to reduce the emission level so that pollution can be curbed.”

According to the previous ratings, In Maharashtra, the chemical and metal works industries were the most polluted followed by the paper, sugar, textile, and energy industries.

