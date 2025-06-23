MPSC announces mandatory Aadhaar-based KYC to curb dummy candidates 

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams will be required to complete KYC (Know Your Customer) verification through the MPSC application system before they can apply for exams. The move is seen as an effort to curb irregularities in the process. If a candidate fails to complete the KYC process before filling out the application form, their application will not be accepted. This new rule will come into effect on July 15. While candidates can complete the verification process at any time before the deadline, it is advised that they do so as soon as possible. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Since March 2017, the MPSC has allowed candidates to enter their Aadhaar number in their profile for identity verification on its online platform.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has granted permission for voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication at various stages of the recruitment process. Candidates registering for the first time on the MPSC system must provide a mobile number and email address. However, due to the mandatory Aadhaar-based verification system, candidates must now provide a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar.

While candidates can complete the verification process at any time before the deadline, it is advised that they do so as soon as possible. After completing the KYC process, only one account will be allowed in the MPSC system. Multiple accounts will automatically be deactivated.

“There have been instances of dummy candidates appearing for the MPSC exams. To address this issue, the commission has taken this significant step to ensure proper verification and prevent exam fraud,” said SIAC faculty member Sushil Ahirrao.

He added, “In previous MPSC exams, some candidates used old hall tickets. Now, Aadhaar verification will be conducted both during the application process and at the time of entry into the exam hall. This double verification system will enhance transparency and help maintain the integrity of the process.”

With this new system, the MPSC aims to effectively control the problem of dummy candidates and other exam-related scams.

Mahesh Patil, an MPSC aspirant, expressed support for the initiative. “It’s a welcome move, and it’s reassuring to see the commission taking steps to ensure fairness in the exams. However, we request the commission to implement a more consistent and regulated exam schedule, similar to UPSC.”