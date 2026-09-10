Pune, A 28-year-old preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams was allegedly kidnapped by some persons in Pune following a dispute over his interaction with a woman friend of one of the accused, police said on Thursday.

MPSC aspirant kidnapped in Pune, rescued; two held

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After being alerted about the incident shortly after midnight on Thursday, the police launched a probe, rescued the victim and arrested two of the four accused, they said.e

The accused allegedly assaulted MPSC aspirant Prasad Suryavanshi after finding him talking to a woman friend of one of the accused, who is a local hotel owner. With the help of two accomplices, they abducted him in a vehicle and took him towards Sinhagad Road, a police official said.

The police control room received a call at around 12.30 am on Thursday that Suryavanshi had been kidnapped in a black SUV from the Perugate police post area. A police team then chased the vehicle, rescued the victim on Sinhgad Road and detained two of the accused, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The incident took place over the issue of him talking to a girl, who is a friend of one of the accused. Two accused have been arrested and the search for two others is underway. The girl and the kidnapped man are preparing for MPSC," Vishrambaug police station's senior inspector Navnath Jagtap told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The incident took place over the issue of him talking to a girl, who is a friend of one of the accused. Two accused have been arrested and the search for two others is underway. The girl and the kidnapped man are preparing for MPSC," Vishrambaug police station's senior inspector Navnath Jagtap told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrested persons have been identified as Sagar Ramesh Borade , a hotel owner from Walchandnagar in Pune, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant , a resident of Dasur in Solapur district, the police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and a search is underway for the two other accused, they added.

The incident comes a day after an MPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Pune, leaving behind a note mentioning that he had a debt of around ₹2.5 lakh.

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