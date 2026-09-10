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MPSC aspirant kidnapped in Pune, rescued; two held

MPSC aspirant kidnapped in Pune, rescued; two held

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 13:44:02 IST
PTI |
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Pune, A 28-year-old preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams was allegedly kidnapped by some persons in Pune following a dispute over his interaction with a woman friend of one of the accused, police said on Thursday.

MPSC aspirant kidnapped in Pune, rescued; two held
MPSC aspirant kidnapped in Pune, rescued; two held

After being alerted about the incident shortly after midnight on Thursday, the police launched a probe, rescued the victim and arrested two of the four accused, they said.e

The accused allegedly assaulted MPSC aspirant Prasad Suryavanshi after finding him talking to a woman friend of one of the accused, who is a local hotel owner. With the help of two accomplices, they abducted him in a vehicle and took him towards Sinhagad Road, a police official said.

The police control room received a call at around 12.30 am on Thursday that Suryavanshi had been kidnapped in a black SUV from the Perugate police post area. A police team then chased the vehicle, rescued the victim on Sinhgad Road and detained two of the accused, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sagar Ramesh Borade , a hotel owner from Walchandnagar in Pune, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant , a resident of Dasur in Solapur district, the police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and a search is underway for the two other accused, they added.

The incident comes a day after an MPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Pune, leaving behind a note mentioning that he had a debt of around 2.5 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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