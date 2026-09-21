MPSC aspirants to resume Pune protest from Sept 26

The MPSC recruitment crisis is set to return to the streets of Pune, with aspirants planning a fresh agitation from September 26 amid continuing concerns over examination transparency, cancellation of recruitment processes and delays in issuing appointment orders to selected candidates.

Subsequently, six people, including three MPSC officials, were arrested in connection with the alleged leak. (HT)

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The announcement comes less than three weeks after thousands of aspirants marched to the Pune district collectorate on September 7 seeking greater transparency in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s functioning and action against those responsible for alleged irregularities.

The renewed protest comes against the backdrop of two separate recruitment-related grievances. The MPSC cancelled the Drug Inspector Group-B recruitment in August after complaints of a question-paper leak in the March 22 screening examination. Subsequently, six people, including three MPSC officials, were arrested in connection with the alleged leak.

At the same time, 76 candidates selected as supply inspection officers through the MPSC State Services 2024 examination are still waiting for appointment orders, despite completing document verification and other formalities. Candidates selected for other cadres through the same examination received appointment orders in August, according to reports.

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{{^usCountry}} The 76 supply inspection officer candidates reported receiving different explanations for the delay, including temporary arrangements, requested transfers, and other administrative issues. They sought government intervention for early issuance of their appointment orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 76 supply inspection officer candidates reported receiving different explanations for the delay, including temporary arrangements, requested transfers, and other administrative issues. They sought government intervention for early issuance of their appointment orders. {{/usCountry}}

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said on Sunday that he would join the students’ protest. Pawar said the September 26 agitation would focus on three demands: the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar and appointment of a new chairman after consulting students, commencement of the promised recruitment of 70,000 posts in 2026, and changes to the examination system.

The September 7 ‘Aakrosh Morcha’ involved aspirants marching from Omkareshwar Temple Chowk to the district collectorate. Aspirants raised concerns over alleged examination irregularities, recruitment delays and the commission’s functioning.

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Pawar, in a post on X, said students had warned that they would launch another agitation if their demands were not addressed. He also informed the Pune police commissioner about the proposed protest and appealed to the police to cooperate with the students.

The MPSC chairman, however, rejected the allegations against him, stating that the drug inspector paper-leak incident occurred before he assumed charge. The commission said it cancelled the recruitment to ensure a fair and equal opportunity for candidates and to maintain confidence in the examination process.