MPSC chief challenges critics to show evidence of wrongdoing

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on Monday rejected allegations against him over the drug inspector exam paper leak, saying the incident occurred before he assumed charge and challenging his critics to produce evidence of wrongdoing.

MPSC aspirants and students during a protest march against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, in Pune, Monday. (PTI)

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His statement came amid protests by MPSC aspirants in Pune demanding accountability and action over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the examination process.

Bhimanwar said he was “deeply distressed” by what he described as personal and politically motivated allegations aimed at damaging his reputation. According to Bhimanwar, MPSC lodged a police complaint after receiving information about the alleged leak. The Commission has also formed a high-level committee to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The state government has separately formed a high-level committee and begun consultations with students, parents and teachers at the divisional level, he said.

Defending his tenure, Bhimanwar said the Commission had conducted 84 examinations since he took charge, including eight competitive and 76 screening examinations for direct recruitment.

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{{^usCountry}} He said several structural and qualitative reforms had been introduced in the recruitment process, reducing the time taken to declare results to 18–21 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said several structural and qualitative reforms had been introduced in the recruitment process, reducing the time taken to declare results to 18–21 days. {{/usCountry}}

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“My objective is to protect the credibility of MPSC and ensure that students who work hard for competitive examinations receive justice. I am continuously working towards establishing a transparent and impartial system and will continue to do so,” Bhimanwar said.

He challenged his critics to produce evidence against him, saying he would not remain in the post “for even a moment” if it was presented.