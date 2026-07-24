MPSC defers CBT-based prelim exams to July 2027

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the introduction of computer-based test (CBT) mode and multiple-session preliminary examinations until July 2027, following representations and protests from aspirants seeking continuation of the existing OMR-based examination system.

The commission also notified major changes to the State Services Main Examination from 2027. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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In a corrigendum issued on July 22, the commission said the decision applies to the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Group A and Group B Combined Preliminary Examination, Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Preliminary Examination, and the Maharashtra Group C Services Preliminary Examination.

The MPSC had announced on June 25 that these exams would be held two or more times a year in CBT mode from 2027.

The commission also notified major changes to the State Services Main Examination from 2027. Optional subject papers have been removed, while interview marks have been fixed at 175. The revised Main Examination will comprise seven compulsory papers—two qualifying language papers (Marathi and English), one essay paper, and four General Studies papers. The Marathi and English papers will be qualifying in nature, with candidates required to secure 25% marks in each. Only the essay and General Studies papers, carrying a total of 1,250 marks, will count for preparing the written examination result.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed revised examination scheme will be issued separately on the MPSC website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed revised examination scheme will be issued separately on the MPSC website. {{/usCountry}}

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