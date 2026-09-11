MPSC postpones Group C prelims to January 3, 2027

PUNE: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 to January 3, 2027. The examination was earlier scheduled for October 25, 2026. The Group C preliminary examination is an important stage in the recruitment process for several non-gazetted posts in the state government.

Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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In a corrigendum issued late on Wednesday, the MPSC stated that the decision to revise the examination date was based on administrative and logistical factors involved in conducting the examination across the state. Factors considered included the availability of examination centres in various districts, local conditions and transportation arrangements.

The commission considered the need to ensure that candidates reach their respective examination centres on time and that the examination is conducted smoothly, peacefully and securely.

Before finalising the revised date, the commission considered information received from district administrations regarding the availability of examination centres and other arrangements, the schedule of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2026, examination schedules of other recruitment agencies, and the winter session.

MPSC has asked candidates to regularly check its official website for further updates. Details regarding examination centres, timings, hall tickets and other instructions will be announced separately. The examination will continue to be conducted using the offline OMR-based system, as announced earlier.

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