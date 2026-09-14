MPSC staff announce work boycott over alleged intimidation of secretary

Pune: Officials and employees of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have decided to stage a work boycott in protest against the misbehaviour with Commission secretary Mahendra Harpalkar on September 11, demanding immediate assurances from the state government on the safety of its employees.

Lucknow, India January 27, 2026: Students of Lucknow University stage a Protest against UGC ACT at the gate no.1 of Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

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The employees said they would continue the agitation until the state government provides a clear guarantee of security to MPSC officials and staff. They have also demanded strict legal action against those allegedly involved in the incident.

While acknowledging the concerns of aspirants and supporting demands for transparency and action against those responsible for examination-related malpractice, MPSC employees said individual wrongdoing should not be attributed to the entire workforce.

In a statement, the employees said, “Officials and staff should not be declared guilty or subjected to personal allegations before an inquiry is completed. Determining guilt or innocence is the responsibility of the due process of law.”

The employees said they did not oppose peaceful protests by candidates seeking accountability.

“This work boycott is not against the candidates,” one of the employees said, stressing that their demands were aimed at ensuring action against those responsible for irregularities.

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{{^usCountry}} The employees said they were deeply distressed by what they described as a blanket loss of trust in the workforce following the recent controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employees said they were deeply distressed by what they described as a blanket loss of trust in the workforce following the recent controversy. {{/usCountry}}

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