MSEDCL begins recovery of pending bills from consumers’ security deposits

PUNE: In a bid to curb swelling electricity bill dues, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started recovering the dues from the consumers' security deposits following two months of non-payment. As per the new policy in effect since July 15, the MSEDCL will adjust a consumer's electricity dues against his/her security deposit in the third month after he/she fails to pay electricity bills for two consecutive months. The MSEDCL usually collects a security deposit equivalent to the average electricity bill for two months.

Dnyandeo Tarange, additional executive engineer, Rasta Peth division, MSEDCL, said, “Earlier, if a consumer did not pay electricity bills for two months, we would serve a 15-day notice. If the payment was still not made, the power supply would be disconnected. Now instead of immediate disconnection, we will first recover the pending amount from the consumer’s security deposit. After adjusting the arrears against the security deposit, we will serve a 15-day notice. If the deposit is still not replenished within that period, power supply will be disconnected. To restore supply, the consumer has to then make a fresh deposit and clear his/her dues.”

“This new system will help us recover bills on time and reduce the number of disconnections,” Tarange said.

Under the new system, failure on the part of consumers to replenish their security deposit after adjustment of arrears against the same may lead to disconnection, the MSEDCL clarified. Officials said that the move intends to discipline frequent defaulters. The MSEDCL expects the new method to improve recovery, reduce operational hassles, and ensure uninterrupted supply to customers who pay their power bills on time.

No alternative to revenue recovery through power bills; says MSEDCL CMD

With electricity bill dues climbing steadily since April this year and recovery falling short of revenue targets, there is no alternative to recovery of revenue through electricity bills and any negligence in this regard will invite strict action; warned Lokesh Chandra, chairman and managing director (CMD) of MSEDCL, during a review meeting held in Solapur on Thursday.

Chandra reviewed various projects and operations of the Pune, Kolhapur, and Baramati divisions of the MSEDCL in Solapur. He said that due to pending electricity bills across Pune division, power supply to as many as 15% of the consumers has been permanently disconnected which has also led to a rise in power losses. Power losses in the Pune rural division stand at 6.94%, he said. Chandra instructed officials to immediately launch a campaign to re-verify defaulters and consumers with permanently disconnected power supply. He also instructed officials to carry out special drives against power theft and take prompt action wherever applicable.