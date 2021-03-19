Home / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL disconnects Jumbo facility’s power supply; PMC cuts water connection to power utility’s office
pune news

MSEDCL disconnects Jumbo facility’s power supply; PMC cuts water connection to power utility’s office

After actions from both sides, the MSEDCL and PMC cited a misunderstanding as a reason for the extreme steps and tried to downplay the issue
By Siddarth Gadkari
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST
MSEDCL released a press note which stated that MSEDCL disconnected a high tension connection of an entity identified as “Deepali Designer”, due to an outstanding bill amount of 6 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL) were at loggerheads, after the power utility disconnected supply to the COEP Jumbo Covid facility and the Baner Covid hospital on Friday.

PMC officials then stopped water supply to MSEDCL’s offices and its residential colony.

After actions from both sides, the MSEDCL and PMC cited a misunderstanding as a reason for the extreme steps and tried to downplay the issue.

MSEDCL released a press note which stated that MSEDCL disconnected a high tension connection of an entity identified as “Deepali Designer”, due to an outstanding bill amount of 6 lakh.

“However, PMC officials said that the responsibility of the Jumbo facility was with Deepali Designer. After this, we restored power supply immediately,” said the note.

Deepali Designer, a private firm, is responsible for coordinating with patients.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer of MSEDCL of Pune circle said, It was misunderstanding between PMC and MSEDCL. How can MSEDCL disconnect the power supply of a hospital? After clearing doubts, PMC too fixed its connection.”

A senior PMC official said, “We received orders from senior officials to disconnect the water connection of MSEDCL offices near Pune university, and the residential colony in Warje. The water supply was later restored.”

Shriniwas Kandul , additional city engineer of PMC’s electrical department said, “MSEDCL disconnected power supply of a facility run by a contractor. After confusion was solved, the supply was restored”

