MSEDCL open feeder boxes pose threat to Pune residents

PUNE The issue of public safety in terms of missing shutters of low tension (LT) distribution boards has come to fore once again ahead of monsoon.

Around 375 feeder pillars in Chaturshringi circle, that comprises Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been replaced with rusted shutters or new shutters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The open feeder pillars with live electric connections and open cables pose a threat to residents, especially with monsoon fast approaching. In almost every part of the city, feeder pillars unlocked or open, exposed wires pose a threat of mishaps in case of waterlogging.

Residents of Baner-Balewadi-Pashan Residents’ Association met with the MSEDCL officers to discuss this issue along with other problems faced by the residents.

“During our last meeting with MSEDCL officers, we discussed the issue of public safety in our area. One of the major concerns was missing shutters of feeder distribution boards. With monsoon approaching soon, it can be a cause for concern,” said Vijay Varangaonkar, resident of Balewadi.

In Balewadi and Baner, at least 25 to 30 shutters or doors have been stolen during the night, said members of the association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have started taking corrective actions like. In some locations, we have welded the door and also carried out maintenance wherever needed, also changed the rusted doors. It has often come to our notice that the moment a new door is put up, it gets stolen, so now we are welding the doors to the feeder pillars to avoid such instances. Not all feeder pillars are bad, some are in very good condition, and we work immediately upon getting feedback from section officers, linesman who survey as well as alert residents who give us feedback to act upon making that feeder pillar safe,” said superintending engineer, Chaturshringi circle, MSEDCL.

Nitish Rane, a resident of Shivneri Park said, “Though MSEDCL is doing their part, it is also up to us, as residents to inform them of such unsafe installations. There is one such open feeder box in Shivneri Park, which has live wires out in the open for one month, but the officials have promised us to work on it at the earliest.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}