MSEDCL proposes 5,102 crore infra works for Pune Circle

To meet the demands of a growing consumer base, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed infrastructure projects worth ₹5,102 crore in the Pune Circle comprising Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural. The projects include providing over two lakh new electricity connections every year (around 15,000 new electricity connections every month), building 37 new sub-stations, installing 23 new power transformers, and laying 4,688 kilometres of high-pressure and 2,558 kilometres of low-pressure underground cables.

As part of the plan, MSEDCL chief engineer Rajendra Pawar on Sunday announced the allocation of 17 key locations for vital high-tension sub-stations during an interaction with the NGO, Sajag Nagrik Manch, at Marathwada Mitra Mandal College. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pawar said, “The plan also includes 1,699 new distribution switches; 2,277 capacity-enhancing switches; 7,505 feeder pillars; 2,399 new ring main units; 439 AB switches; and more. Of the total budget of ₹5,102 crore, ₹1,850 crores have been allocated for smart meters, ₹2,910 crore for power loss reduction and empowerment, and ₹342 crores for feeder separation.”

According to Pawar, over the past eight to nine months, the MSEDCL has initiated a rigorous site search for ultra high-tension sub-stations to address the increasing demand. “This attempt has led to the identification of 17 locations capable of accommodating sub-stations with 132 and 220 KV capacities. The MSEDCL is set to establish these ultra high-tension sub-stations, accompanied by installation of 12 additional 50 MVA capacity power transformers in high-voltage sub-stations,” he said.

