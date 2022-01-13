MSEDCL recovers 2.07 cr in fines from 1,445 violators in Pune region

PUNE The Pune division of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in a major crackdown ordered against the power thefts, have recovered ₹2.07 crore in fines from 1,445 violators on Thursday. This was the fourth day of the drive.

The order of taking strict action against power thefts was undertaken at the instance of State Director Ankush Nale. In Pune district alone, fines estimated to be worth ₹1.62 crore were recovered after raids were conducted at 551 spots in the district.

The MSEDCL office stated that the hundreds of team members fanned across different districts under the jurisdiction of Pune region. The spots located in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune districts were raided by the technical and legal teams of the MSEDCL. The raids were aimed at reducing the financial losses of the government body and also to send a strong message to the violators that they are being prosecuted by the government for causing loss to the government by indulging in power thefts, it stated.

The public relations office of the MSEDCL maintained that domestic, industrial, agricultural and commercial power thieves were detected by the flying squads during the operation. Later FIRs under sections 135 and 138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003 were lodged against the culprits.