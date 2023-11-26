MSEDCL undertakes projects worth 7,347cr in Pune

To cater to the demand for electricity of the growing population in Pune district, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has undertaken work of strengthening electricity infrastructure worth ₹7,347 crore.

To enhance power distribution networks nationwide, the Union Government has undertaken RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector scheme) and allocated ₹ 42,000 crore for Maharashtra, said official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vishwas Pathak, independent director of MSEDCL, on Saturday, conducted a meeting in Pune to review electricity supply challenges in the Pune district.

Officials of MSEDCL, Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) were present.

He said, “To enhance power distribution networks nationwide, the Union Government has undertaken RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector scheme) and allocated ₹ 42,000 crore for Maharashtra. Out of which, ₹7,347 crore has been given to Pune district.”

“The allocated funds will be utilized for infrastructure improvements, including the installation of smart meters and feeder isolation, aiming to reduce losses and ensure a more efficient power distribution system,” he said.

“Tenders for power generation, including 244 megawatt (Mw) in Pune district, have been released, contributing to the fulfilment of farmers’ electricity demands and reducing cross-subsidy burdens on industries,” he said.

