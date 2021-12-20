Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

MSEDCL unearths power theft worth 91.35 lakh in Kharadi, FIR registered

The team investigated the electrical connections provided for the construction of the Galaxy One and Two apartments near Eon IT Park
The MSEDCLflying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth 91.35 lakh wherein the accused managed to procure direct power supply through unauthorised cable for two buildings situated in Galaxy building in Kharadi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth 91.35 lakh wherein the accused managed to procure direct power supply through unauthorised cable for two buildings situated in Galaxy building in Kharadi. A case under electricity Act has been lodged at Chandannagar police station.

A team comprising additional executive engineer Dilip Madane of Wadgaon Sheri sub-Division, assistant engineers Sachin Pund, Asmita Koshti, Janmitra Ganesh Surase and Vitthal Kokate carried out surprise inspections of the electrical connections of some under-construction buildings in the Kharadi on Friday. They investigated the electrical connections provided for the construction of the Galaxy One and Two apartments near Eon IT Park. Roshan Ramesh Dusane from Kharadi has been given this connection of three phase and 14 KW capacity by MSEDCL but serious violations were found, said MSEDCL authorities.

However, the team’s investigation revealed that with the help of this connection, another 40 metre long unauthorised cable was laid which led to a major power theft at Galaxy One and Two buildings. The construction of both the buildings is completed and the investigation has revealed that electricity theft has started for the occupants of about 30 flats in both the buildings, water motors for common use, two lifts, parking lights and no official and independent electrical connection has been taken.

RELATED STORIES

MSEDCL seized cables and other materials used for power theft. After the panchnama, it was found that a total of 2,11,433 units of power worth 91,35,345 were stolen. The chief engineer of Pune Circle, Sachin Talewar; superintendent engineer of Rastapeth Mandal, Prakash Raut and executive engineer Ashok Jadhav also visited and inspected the place, said officials.

A case has been registered against the customer Roshan Ramesh Dusane at Chandannagar police station under sections 135 and 138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003. MSEDCL PRO office maintained that crackdown against illegal connections will continue and the authority will lodge criminal cases against the violators.

