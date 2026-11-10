MSRDC commences repair work on damaged Khopoli stretch amid Diwali rush

Amid the festive rush, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on November 7 undertook repair work on a 100-metre stretch near Khopoli that connects the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to the upcoming Missing Link. The work has resulted in the closure of two out of five lanes on the stretch, causing traffic slowdown and inconvenience to commuters travelling on the busy corridor. The 100-metre section had deteriorated considerably, prompting the road development corporation to undertake urgent repairs. (HT PHOTO)

The 100-metre section had deteriorated considerably, prompting the road development corporation to undertake urgent repairs. However, the timing of the work, coinciding with the Diwali holiday rush, has raised concerns among commuters.

Amit Dengale, a commuter, said, “During the Diwali holidays, when a large number of people are travelling between the two cities, even a short stretch of road restriction can cause delays. The authorities should ensure that the work is completed quickly.”

A senior MSRDC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The repair work on two lanes is currently going on, as the road surface has deteriorated and required immediate attention. We are using special epoxy asphalt to ensure better quality and durability of the road surface. Once the work on these two lanes is completed, we will take up repairs on the remaining three lanes.”

The entire exercise is expected to be completed within the next five days.