MSRDCL leases 2.25 acre plot in Mangalwar Peth reserved for cancer hospital to private builder

The decision by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to lease over a 2.25-acre prime plot near Sassoon Hospital, reserved for cancer hospital, to a private builder at a cost of ₹60 crore for 99 years has run into a controversy with citizens alleging that the government department was unduly favouring private interests over public health and demanded the decision be rescinded. The letter by Nande mentions that the said plot of land is being leased to a private firm for 99 years at the rate of ₹ 1 square meter per year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During the recently concluded state assembly session, medical education minister Hasan Mushrif had said that a cancer hospital will come up on the said plot.

However, a letter written by Rahul Vasaikar, superintending engineer, MSRDC, a copy of which obtained by HT on Sunday, stated that the plot measuring 8,900 square metres to be handed over to private firm.

“The said land has public works department offices. These offices need to be vacated and the land to be handed over to NG Ventures,” stated the letter written on April 2, 2024, by Vasaikar to MSRDC superintending engineer.

Vasaikar’s letter follow another communication by MSRDC General Manager (Land 2) Dattaprasad Nade, who on March 11 this year to executive engineer, MSRDC, stated that regarding leasing of land admeasuring 8,900 square meters at Mangalwar Peth, the MSRDC board of directors in the board meeting dated February 29, 2024 accepted the offer of NG ventures of ₹60,11,00,000 as lease premium for leasing of land.

The letter by Nande mentions that the said plot of land is being leased to a private firm for 99 years at the rate of ₹1 square meter per year. The lease will be renewed after every 30 years, and the final memorandum of understanding will last for nine years. However, the charge of ₹1 per square meter will be applicable for a 99-year tenure. The MSRDCL will function as an ‘agent’ of the government for the transaction.

According to the real estate experts, the current market price for the plot could be easily around ₹500 crore.

“The price at which the plot is being leased to a private builder is very low compared with the ruling market price of other properties in the area. The transfer of the land to a private developer violates government rules outlined in the Public Works Department’s land disposal rules. These rules mandate that such land disposals require approval from the competent authority which have been violated with impunity to decide in favour of the private builder sacrificing the medical needs of the common citizens,” said Ujjwal Keskar, civic activist and former PMC corporator.

Keskar urged district guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and minister for technical and higher education Chandrakant Patil to intervene in the issue and get the lease cancelled.

Despite repeated attempts, MSRDCL managing director Anil Gaikwad could not be reached for comments.