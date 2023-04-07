Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bike rider killed in collision with MSRTC bus

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 07, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Bystanders assisted in the rescue of the passengers on board. When the accident occurred, the bus had 29 passengers on board

PUNE

According to police, the bus driver attempted to avoid colliding with the two-wheeler rider but lost control, resulting in the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Friday, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus travelling from Pune to Saswad collided with a motorcycle, causing the bus to overturn near Zendewadi RTO corner.

The motorbike rider was killed in the mishap, while one of the passengers was seriously injured.

Bystanders assisted in the rescue of the passengers on board. When the accident occurred, the bus had 29 passengers on board. According to police, the bus driver attempted to avoid colliding with the two-wheeler rider but lost control, resulting in the accident.

