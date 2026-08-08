MSRTC gears up for Ganesh travel with 5,220 extra buses

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 5,220 additional buses to the Konkan region from September 7 to 25 to meet the surge in passenger demand during the Ganesh festival.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 5,220 additional buses to Konkan region from September 7 to 25 to meet the surge in passenger demand during Ganeshotsav. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The extra services will cater to passengers travelling from across Maharashtra. Bookings are available through the official MSRTC website, bus stations and the MSRTC Bus Reservation mobile app.

According to MSRTC, group reservations for 40 or more passengers will begin on August 10. Additional staff and maintenance teams will be deployed to ensure smooth, safe and uninterrupted operations throughout the festive travel period.

“Ganeshotsav shares a deep emotional bond with the people of Konkan, and MSRTC has always been an integral part of that tradition. As every year, we are committed to serving passengers travelling to Konkan without considering profit or loss. Around 5,220 additional buses will be operated on various Konkan routes to ensure everyone can travel safely and conveniently,” said Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision was announced after a review meeting at the MSRTC headquarters to finalise arrangements for the festive rush. The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Madhav Kusekar and senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision was announced after a review meeting at the MSRTC headquarters to finalise arrangements for the festive rush. The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Madhav Kusekar and senior officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Women and senior citizens will continue to receive the existing 50 per cent fare concession under the group booking scheme, while beneficiaries of the Amrit Senior Citizen scheme will be entitled to free travel.

MSRTC will deploy senior officers and staff at major bus stations round the clock during the festival period. Vehicle maintenance teams will also be stationed along key Konkan highways to attend to breakdowns and minimise disruptions.

Welcoming the announcement, Pune resident and regular Konkan traveller Amit Jondhalekar said, “Getting confirmed train tickets during Ganesh festival is always difficult. The additional MSRTC buses will provide a dependable travel option for families like ours and make the journey to our native place much more convenient.”

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