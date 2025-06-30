MSRTC Pune seeks police action against illegal agents at ST stands

Amid rising safety concerns at state transport (ST) bus stands, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has urged Pune police to take strict action against illegal agents operating around bus depots. A letter regarding the same was submitted in the last week. The safety steps were initiated after the February 26 rape case at Swargate ST stand, where a woman was allegedly raped in the early morning hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to MSRTC officials, several unauthorized agents have been frequently spotted loitering at key ST stands, including Swargate, Shivajinagar, Pune Station, and Vallabhnagar. These agents allegedly enter bus terminals without permission and mislead or divert passengers for personal commission-based benefits.

The safety steps were initiated after the February 26 rape case at Swargate ST stand, where a woman was allegedly raped in the early morning hours. The incident exposed glaring security lapses and led to widespread outrage across Maharashtra, prompting MSRTC to undertake urgent safety reforms, including the installation of AI-powered surveillance cameras. However, the persistent presence of unauthorized individuals continues to hinder efforts toward ensuring a secure public transport environment.

An MSRTC senior official, requesting anonymity said, “Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers using MSRTC services. Unfortunately, the menace of unauthorized agents inside and around ST stands is not new, but after the recent incident at Swargate, the matter has become critical. These agents not only harass passengers but sometimes create confusion that leads to chaos or mismanagement. We’ve formally asked the Pune police to increase patrolling and take legal action against these individuals. Security cannot be compromised any longer.”

MSRTC is also exploring the possibility of introducing entry passes for transport staff and regulating the movement of non-passengers within the ST premises as part of its enhanced safety drive.

Suneeta Kamble, a regular passenger, said, “These agents are always hovering around the platforms, trying to convince passengers to take private vehicles or change routes. It’s very intimidating, especially for women. I think strict action is long overdue. MSRTC and the police need to work together to clear them out of the stands.”