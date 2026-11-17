Pune: A driver and a conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus were suspended after allegedly dropping two unchaperoned minor girls at Roha late at night on November 14 and driving off. Driver and conductor of MSRTC bus were suspended for allegedly dropping two unchaperoned minor girls at Roha late at night on November 14 and driving off. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Following media reports of the incident, the MSRTC administration conducted a preliminary inquiry and initiated disciplinary action against driver Anil Savare and conductor Udebhan Meshram.

According to information provided by the corporation, the two minor girls, travelling on an MSRTC bus operated by the Bhandara depot, were allegedly dropped off at Roha late at night, leaving them stranded in the dark alone.

After news of the incident went viral, the transport department directed the MSRTC administration to conduct an immediate inquiry and fix responsibility for the lapse. A preliminary investigation was subsequently carried out through the Bhandara divisional controller and depot manager.

Based on the findings, Savare and Meshram were held responsible and suspended from service, effective November 16. Further disciplinary proceedings were initiated against them under the MSRTC’s rules and procedures.

Taking serious note of the incident, Maharashtra transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said any negligence by employees when it comes to passenger safety would not be tolerated.

“Ensuring the safe journey of passengers is the foremost responsibility of the MSRTC. Employees must take care of schoolchildren as they would their own children and ensure that they reach their homes safely. No compromise will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of women, children and senior citizens,” Sarnaik said.

He also directed the MSRTC administration to issue necessary circulars to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and ensure that employees follow strict safety protocols while transporting schoolchildren.

Sarnaik warned that while the two MSRTC employees were placed under suspension this time, recurrence of such incidents would invite stricter action. “If such an incident occurs again, the responsible employees will be dismissed from service,” the minister said.